US blacklists senior Cambodian officials for corrupt dealings in naval base construction

Reap Naval Base site of murky Cambodian collaboration with Chinese military

By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/11 20:26
Reap Naval Base in Cambodia.

Reap Naval Base in Cambodia. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Wednesday (Nov. 10) the U.S. introduced corruption sanctions against high-ranking Cambodian defense personnel in regard to renovations at a Cambodian naval base, while an advisory was issued to American businesses about the dangers of investing in the country.

The Reap Naval Base, a facility where American-funded buildings were demolished last year, has been the site of Chinese-Cambodian cooperation since at least 2019. At that time, a secret agreement is said to have been signed between the two countries that would allow Chinese forces exclusive access to sections of the site, according to Bloomberg.

Royal Cambodian Navy Commander Tea Vinh along with Chau Phirun, director-general at the Defense Ministry’s Material and Technical Services Department, have both had their American assets frozen and been banned from travel to the U.S., as have several family members. The sanctions are for conspiring to siphon money from the work on the naval base, according to the report. American entities are prohibited from doing business with the pair going forward.

“The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people,” said the director of U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, a joint advisory issued by the U.S. Department of State, Department of Commerce, and Treasury cautioned American businesses with interests in Cambodia. The advisory warned of the risks of engaging in commercial activity in a nation where corruption and human rights abuses run rampant.

The advisory specifically singled out the Cambodian real estate, gambling, and financial sectors, as well as infrastructural development projects, as hotbeds of graft and malfeasance. Also listed as issues of concern were trafficking of persons, narcotics, and wildlife, according to Reuters.
