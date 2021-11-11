South Africa's last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies

FILE - National Party leader F.W. de Klerk, right, hands over the National Party's 30-page submission to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to th... FILE - National Party leader F.W. de Klerk, right, hands over the National Party's 30-page submission to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to the chairman Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, Aug. 21 1996. F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa's country’s white minority rule, has died at 85 it was announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Sasa Kralj, file)

FILE - South African President Nelson Mandela, left, and Deputy President F.W. de Klerk chat outside Parliament after the approval of South Africa's n... FILE - South African President Nelson Mandela, left, and Deputy President F.W. de Klerk chat outside Parliament after the approval of South Africa's new constitution May 8, 1996. F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa's country’s white minority rule, has died at 85 it was announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo, file)

FILE - Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Polish President Lech Walesa, right, and Nobel Peace Prize winner and former South African President F.W. d... FILE - Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Polish President Lech Walesa, right, and Nobel Peace Prize winner and former South African President F.W. de Klerk, left, look on during a news conference in Gdansk, Poland, Dec. 5, 2008. F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa's country’s white minority rule, has died at 85 it was announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, file)

FILE - Former president and leader of the National Party F. W. de Klerk, discusses his resignation, below a mural of the new South African flag, at a ... FILE - Former president and leader of the National Party F. W. de Klerk, discusses his resignation, below a mural of the new South African flag, at a National Party Caucus meeting in Cape Town, Aug. 26 1997. F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa's country’s white minority rule, has died at 85 it was announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo / Sasa Kralj, file)

FILE - former South African President FW de Klerk gives a televised birthday message to former president Nelson Mandela for his 90th birthday at a pre... FILE - former South African President FW de Klerk gives a televised birthday message to former president Nelson Mandela for his 90th birthday at a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, July 17, 2008. F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa's country’s white minority rule, has died at 85 it was announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died at the age of 85.

De Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the Fresnaye area of Cape Town, a spokesman for the F.W. de Klerk Foundation confirmed on Thursday.

De Klerk was a controversial figure in South Africa where many blamed him for violence against Black South Africans and anti-apartheid activists during his time in power, while some whites saw his efforts to end apartheid as a betrayal.

It was de Klerk who in a speech to South Africa's parliament on Feb. 2, 1990, announced that Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years. The announcement electrified a country that for decades had been scorned and sanctioned by much of the world for its brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid.

With South Africa’s isolation deepening and its once-solid economy deteriorating, de Klerk, who had been elected president just five months earlier, also announced in the same speech the lifting of a ban on the African National Congress and other anti-apartheid political groups.

Amid gasps, several members of parliament members left the chamber as he spoke.

Nine days later, Mandela walked free.

Four years after that, Mandela was elected the country’s first Black president as Black South Africans voted for the first time.

By then, de Klerk and Mandela had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their often-tense cooperation in moving South Africa away from institutionalized racism and toward democracy.