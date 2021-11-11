Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Indonesia, UK discuss future technology and cybersecurity

By EDNA TARIGAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/11 17:41
In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, greets Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Tru...
In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, talks with Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth...
In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, right, walks with her Indonesian counterpart Ret...
In this photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, left, and her Indonesian counterpart Ret...

In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, greets Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Tru...

In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, talks with Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth...

In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, right, walks with her Indonesian counterpart Ret...

In this photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Britain's Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, left, and her Indonesian counterpart Ret...

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met with Indonesian officials on Thursday and discussed closer cooperation in future technologies, cybersecurity and economic relations as part of British efforts to deepen ties to Southeast Asia after leaving the European Union.

Truss said she and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed a roadmap for closer cooperation.

“We need to make sure that technology standards are shaped by the free world. And we want to work together with Indonesia in areas like cyber and also the next generation of technologies, whether that’s 5G, 6G or indeed areas like artificial intelligence and quantum,” Truss said at a news conference. 5G and 6G are technology standards for new cellular phone networks.

“We are also launching a new joint working group on counterterrorism and a cyber dialogue as well,” Truss said.

The British foreign secretary also met with President Joko Widodo and discussed closer cooperation in vaccines and biotechnology, the presidential palace said.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, is Truss's last stop in a weeklong visit to Southeast Asia to deepen economic and security relations. She earlier visited Malaysia and Thailand.

“Deeper ties are a win-win, delivering jobs and opportunities for British people while ensuring an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," she said before her trip. "Working with key Southeast Asia partners will help us promote freedom and democracy across the world.”

Marsudi said bilateral trade as well as investment from Britain have been growing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

During her visit to Jakarta, Truss also met with the secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Lim Jock Hoi, to build on the U.K.’s recent designation as one of the 10-nation bloc's “dialogue partners” and to discuss working together on the political crisis in Myanmar since its army seized power in February.

In their talks, Marsudi and Truss said they agreed on the importance of implementing an ASEAN consensus on restoring democracy in Myanmar. Myanmar has refused to cooperate with an envoy appointed by ASEAN to help mediate.

Updated : 2021-11-11 19:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters