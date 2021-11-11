Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A college student surnamed Song (宋) who was beaten into a coma by three men in another car following a collision is still fighting for his life, according to Taichung Veterans General Hospital.

Police said the assault happened at the intersection of Taiwan Boulevard and Henan Road about midnight on Sunday (Nov. 7) when Song’s car had a minor collision with a Maserati during a change of lanes, CNA reported.

Song was beaten by three men from the Maserati following the accident, including 25-year-old driver Lee Weu-lin (李韋霖), 23-year-old passenger Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), and 19-year-old passenger Chen Chin-hao (陳勁豪). Police said the Maserati was registered under the name of Chang’s mother.

The men were arrested Wednesday and detained on suspicion of committing homicide, interference with public order, making threats, and causing injury.

Song is currently being treated at an intensive care unit at Taichung Veterans General Hospital. The hospital said the patient’s vital signs were stable but that he was not out of danger yet. The next five to seven days will be the most critical time for him, they added.

Chang’s father, Chang Chao-tung (張朝棟), who is the owner of a food company in Changhua County, said on Facebook that he was responsible for his son’s behavior and will take responsibility for Song’s medical expenses and aftercare. He added that he wished for Song’s speedy recovery and a return to normal life for all families impacted by the incident as soon as possible.

Chang’s parents went to the hospital on Thursday in an attempt to apologize to the victim and his family, but they could not enter the hospital due to policies restricting visitation. They knelt down at the entrance, pleading with Song’s mother to give them an opportunity to say sorry.

Chang’s mother said that she is a single mother and blamed herself for not giving her son a good upbringing. However, Song’s mother refused to meet Chang’s parents.

She said that after the traffic accident, her son kept apologizing, but he was still beaten nearly to death. She added that their words could not return him to good health.

The parents of the assailant were undeterred, saying they would try again in the future.



Chang's parents keel in front of Taichung Veterans General Hospital on Nov. 11, 2021 (CNA photo)