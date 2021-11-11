Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Nov. 11) confirmed that the mandatory quarantine in epidemic prevention hotels for people who are fully vaccinated will be reduced to seven days during the Lunar New Year, and it announced the details of the new scheme.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that in anticipation of a massive influx of overseas Taiwanese during the Lunar New Year holiday, the new "7 plus 7" measures will be in effect from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Under this program, those who have received the second dose of a COVID vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival will be able to reduce their hotel quarantine to seven days during the holiday, while the remaining seven days can then be spent at their place of residence.

Those wishing to apply for the shortened hotel quarantine must provide proof that they have been fully inoculated with a vaccine recognized by the WHO or the Taiwanese government. They must also undergo PCR testing before they board their flight to Taiwan and upon arrival.

Before the end of their seven-day stay in an epidemic prevention hotel, they must undergo another PCR test. If the result is negative, they can spend the second half of their quarantine at home.

Returnees must take a rapid antigen test on the third day of home quarantine and a PCR test one day before the end of their quarantine. During the subsequent seven days of self-health monitoring, there is no need for an additional test.

When starting home quarantine, individual travelers must be the sole occupant of their place of residence. In the case of family members traveling together, each must stay in a separate room in their quarantine hotel.

Family members who traveled together and plan to return to the same residence must be certain to be fully vaccinated. While undergoing quarantine at home, they must also implement self-health monitoring.

On the third and seventh days of home quarantine, family members in the same household must undergo rapid antigen screening. After their quarantine has ended, they will enter the official self-health monitoring phase together.

Chen summarized by saying that the plan will require individuals to undergo a total of three PCR tests and one rapid antigen test in Taiwan. He warned that those who violate quarantine regulations or fabricate vaccine certificates will face the "highest criminal liability."