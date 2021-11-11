Former Taekwondo champion Liu Ching becomes rising TV star

Liu Ching's eye-catching performances have quickly propelled him forward in his acting career. (Liu Ching photo) Liu Ching's eye-catching performances have quickly propelled him forward in his acting career. (Liu Ching photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After making his debut in 2020 as the lead actor in Limi Band’s music video “One of Two” (二分之一) Liu Ching (劉敬) has quickly climbed the ranks of Taiwan’s film and television world, and soon he will be featured opposite renowned stars Ruby Lin (林心如) and Cheryl Yang (楊謹華) in the upcoming Netflix show “Light the Night."

“It still feels unreal,” said Liu, now 19, when asked about the experience. “I was really nervous about the scenes, but I am really thankful for the cast and crew’s patience. They made me feel comfortable.”

Before working on “Light the Night,” Liu also made appearances in various television shows, such as “Magic Hour” and “Girls Win" — but in cameo roles. He believes his own maturity comes from the struggles he faced just years ago, after he let a promising career in Taekwondo slip through his fingers.

Liu took up Taekwondo at the age of six, training rigorously and winning all kinds of competitions in Taipei until junior high school, when he became distracted by his newfound friendships and the lure of video games. Liu would not recenter and pave a new career path for himself until a year after getting into vocational high school, after his Taekwondo career had already ended.

Liu recalled what he believes was the turning point for him: “It was when I lost a major competition during junior high school. It hit me really hard, and I started doubting my own talent in Taekwondo.”

Having once believed that he would spend his entire life in Taekwondo dojangs either as an athlete or as a coach, the defeat struck him so hard that he took a year off from school. During the break, he explored different options and became inspired by the television shows and movies he watched.

“Of course I wish I realized sooner what I was giving up, but that wouldn’t change anything that’s already happened,” Liu said. “I’ve embraced my new career, and I know what I can do now is make good use of that lesson I learned and even transform my personal struggle into something that powers my acting.”

Liu’s goal now is to achieve something in this new path and to not make the same mistakes again, he said. “I don’t give up now, ever.”

Following the release of “Light the Night,” planned for Nov. 26, Liu will also be featured in the leading role in “Wei Was Back, After He Left," as well as be part of the main cast of “Wit Campus Life.”



Liu Ching stars in "Wei Was Back, After He Left." (Liu Ching photo)