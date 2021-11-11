Expert predicts Taiwan inflation will not spin out of control

Inflation will gradually become more noticeable in Taiwan, says a top economic commentator. Inflation will gradually become more noticeable in Taiwan, says a top economic commentator. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Inflation will not spin out of control in Taiwan next year, but price rises will still become more common, leading the Central Bank to adjust its monetary policies, financial commentator Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河) said Thursday (Nov. 11).

Recent developments in the Consumer Price Index in the United States and China showed inflation was likely to expand worldwide, Newtalk reported. Factors such as rising oil prices, the adjustment of supply chains away from low-cost producer China, and the global automotive chip shortage all contributed to rising prices, according to Hsieh.

As changes in the short term were unlikely, Taiwan could not escape the trend and would soon feel the gradual impact of global inflation, he said. The publisher and financial commentator said rising prices in Taiwan might become a common phenomenon, though they would not spin out of control.