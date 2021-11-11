Taiwanese university plays big role in helping Paraguay nurture engineering talent

Taiwan Tech, China Engineering Consultants, Inc. ink a letter of intent to help Paraguay cultivate engineering experts. Taiwan Tech, China Engineering Consultants, Inc. ink a letter of intent to help Paraguay cultivate engineering experts. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech) is investing additional effort to help cultivate engineering talent for Taiwan’s ally of Paraguay.

Taiwan Tech said on Thursday (Nov. 11) it has inked a letter of intent with China Engineering Consultants, Inc. (CECI) for a program dedicated to helping the South American country nurture professionals in various areas of engineering. CECI is a Taiwan-based non-profit organization devoted to networking academic resources and industrial needs.

This is yet another initiative Taiwan Tech has implemented to provide educational aid to Paraguay, following the establishment of a tech university in the country, wrote CNA. The school now has departments in the fields of construction engineering, mechanical engineering, as well as computer science and information engineering.

The faculty consists of members from Taiwan Tech who give courses in English — a first for Paraguay. A group of 100 Paraguayan students arriving in February was the first batch to take up study in Taiwan in an exchange program.

The students will be prioritized if they are interested in the multiple training classes and seminars to be held as part of the Taiwan Tech-CECI collaboration. Internships will be available through the program.

Paraguay is Taiwan’s only ally in South America. The two established diplomatic ties in 1987.