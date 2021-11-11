Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese university plays big role in helping Paraguay nurture engineering talent

Taiwan University of Science and Technology lends tech expertise to South American ally

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/11 16:28
Taiwan Tech, China Engineering Consultants, Inc. ink a letter of intent to help Paraguay cultivate engineering experts. 

Taiwan Tech, China Engineering Consultants, Inc. ink a letter of intent to help Paraguay cultivate engineering experts.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech) is investing additional effort to help cultivate engineering talent for Taiwan’s ally of Paraguay.

Taiwan Tech said on Thursday (Nov. 11) it has inked a letter of intent with China Engineering Consultants, Inc. (CECI) for a program dedicated to helping the South American country nurture professionals in various areas of engineering. CECI is a Taiwan-based non-profit organization devoted to networking academic resources and industrial needs.

This is yet another initiative Taiwan Tech has implemented to provide educational aid to Paraguay, following the establishment of a tech university in the country, wrote CNA. The school now has departments in the fields of construction engineering, mechanical engineering, as well as computer science and information engineering.

The faculty consists of members from Taiwan Tech who give courses in English — a first for Paraguay. A group of 100 Paraguayan students arriving in February was the first batch to take up study in Taiwan in an exchange program.

The students will be prioritized if they are interested in the multiple training classes and seminars to be held as part of the Taiwan Tech-CECI collaboration. Internships will be available through the program.

Paraguay is Taiwan’s only ally in South America. The two established diplomatic ties in 1987.
Paraguay
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
Taiwan Tech
CECI
Taiwan
ally

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
2021/11/10 20:43
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
2021/11/10 18:11
French National Assembly to vote on resolution backing Taiwan's international space
French National Assembly to vote on resolution backing Taiwan's international space
2021/11/10 17:39
Taiwan’s first offshore substations erected
Taiwan’s first offshore substations erected
2021/11/10 16:27
Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo planning Taiwan visit
Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo planning Taiwan visit
2021/11/10 16:14

Updated : 2021-11-11 17:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters