Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawaii rolls past Hawaii Hilo 97-67 with balanced attack

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 15:00
Hawaii rolls past Hawaii Hilo 97-67 with balanced attack

HONOLULU (AP) — Junior Madut led a balanced attack with 17 points and Hawaii opened the season with a 97-67 win over Hawaii Hilo on Wednesday night.

Bernardo Da Silva scored 16 points and Noel Coleman added 16 for the Rainbow Warriors, who had three other players reach double figures.

Da Vila grabbed 10 rebounds as Hawaii had a 51-25 rebounding advantage.

Donald McHenry led Hawaii Hilo with 13 points and Darren Williams added 12.

——-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-11 17:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters