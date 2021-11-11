Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 20 UCLA women turn back Pepperdine 78-69

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 15:04
No. 20 UCLA women turn back Pepperdine 78-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 24 points, IImar’l Thomas added 21 and No. 20 UCLA turned back Pepperdine 78-69 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.

Ally Stedman poured in 28 points for Pepperdine and Malia Bambrick added 17.

The Waves led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter but the Bruins reeled off 13 straight points to open the second quarter. That didn't last as Pepperdine knocked down consecutive 3s before the teams settled for a 42-42 tie at halftime.

UCLA opened the third quarter with 11 consecutive points put couldn't put the Waves away and Pepperdine scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to get within 60-56 and Stedman hit a 3-pointer and it was 62-61 with seven minutes to play.

The Bruins surged ahead again and held the Waves off.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-11 17:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters