Honduran president to visit Taiwan

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. (U.S. Department of State photo) Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. (U.S. Department of State photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Honduran Presidential Palace announced on Wednesday (Nov. 10) that President Juan Orlando Hernandez is planning to visit Taiwan.

The palace said that Hernandez will “thank his Taiwanese counterpart for all the support provided to the Honduran people” that has helped him achieve significant milestones during his administration.

The president tweeted that he wants to “personally thank (Taiwan) for all the support given to the Honduran people.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) pointed out that this year is the 80th anniversary of Taiwan-Honduras diplomatic relations. The two nations have promoted a series of celebratory activities, she said.

Ou added that Taiwan welcomes Hernandez and that MOFA will make an official announcement regarding the visit in due course.

Honduras will hold a presidential election on Nov. 28. Honduran Liberty and Refoundation candidate Xiomara Castro has previously said she would "immediately open diplomatic and commercial relations with China” if elected as well as order audits of Honduras' domestic and foreign debts and "make readjustments."

The foreign ministry spokesperson on Nov. 8 said that MOFA will strengthen communication with Honduras’ ruling and opposition parties and demonstrate that Taiwan is a trustworthy partner. The ministry will also remind the Central American nation to be cautious of China’s lip service and tactics to undermine Taiwan-Honduras relations, she said