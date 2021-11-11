Alexa
Japan asks China show restraint with military activities near Diaoyutai Islands

Both sides agree to create military hotline

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/11 16:11
Diaoyutai Islands

Diaoyutai Islands (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tokyo has requested that Beijing exercise self-restraint around its “increasing military activities” in the East China Sea.

In a virtual meeting, senior Japanese diplomat Funakoshi Takehiro expressed concerns about Chinese vessels’ repeated entry into waters around the Diaoyutai Islands, according to a Kyodo News report.

The islands are administered by Japan but are also claimed by China and Taiwan.

In response, Hong Liang (洪亮), director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs told Funakoshi Japan should refrain from taking action that could "complicate the situation, according to the ministry

This meeting marked the first time Funakoshi and Hong had spoken to each other since Fumio Kishida took office as Japan’s new prime minister last month.

The two representatives agreed to aim for a "constructive and sustainable" relationship between the countries, the Japanese ministry said.

Japan and China also agreed to set up an emergency hotline between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and China’s People's Liberation Army. It is hoped this will be a safety mechanism if the security situation ever gets out of hand.
