Sow, Pierre-Louis propel UCSB past San Francisco St 119-65

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 14:02
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow and Josh Pierre-Louis scored 25 points apiece as UC Santa Barbara easily defeated San Francisco State 119-65 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Pierre-Louis also had eight rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ajay Mitchell added 11 points.

Jacob Huynh and Jalen Chandler both had 11 points for the Gators. Jalen Flanagan scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-11 16:16 GMT+08:00

