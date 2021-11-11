Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Deaths exceeded births in Taiwan in each of past 10 months

There were 125,636 births in first 10 months this year, 7,410 fewer than same period last year

  132
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/11 15:27
(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More people died in Taiwan in each of the first 10 months of 2021 than were born, according to the latest Ministry of the Interior (MOI) statistics.

Deaths began exceeding births in the country for the first time last year, and the trend has continued uninterrupted, CNA reported. The MOI data show that there were 23,413, 879 Taiwanese in the country as of the end of October, 152,592 fewer year over year and 17,069 fewer than the end of September.

In October, 13,166 babies were born — 865 fewer than October 2020. In the first 10 months of this year, there were a total of 125,636 births, 7,410 fewer compared to the same period last year, the statistics show.

By contrast, 14,415 Taiwanese died in October, an increase of 873 deaths compared to October 2020.

In total, there were 152,433 deaths in the first 10 months of this year, up 8,626 deaths year over year.
Ministry of the Interior
death rate
birth rate

RELATED ARTICLES

China plans to reduce abortions as it tries to spark baby boom
China plans to reduce abortions as it tries to spark baby boom
2021/09/28 11:00
17 high-level professionals become naturalized citizens in Taiwan
17 high-level professionals become naturalized citizens in Taiwan
2021/08/26 16:17
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals
Taiwan tightens regulations for incoming Chinese professionals
2021/07/10 10:27
Taiwan deploys 6 new Black Hawk helicopters for nighttime rescue missions
Taiwan deploys 6 new Black Hawk helicopters for nighttime rescue missions
2021/06/30 13:51
Taiwan recorded more deaths than births in January-May period
Taiwan recorded more deaths than births in January-May period
2021/06/10 17:45

Updated : 2021-11-11 16:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters