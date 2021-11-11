Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Northern Colorado edges Pacific 67-65 at Rainbow Classic

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 13:14
Northern Colorado edges Pacific 67-65 at Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 22 points as Northern Colorado narrowly beat Pacific 67-65 in a season opener at the Rainbow Classic on Wednesday.

Matt Johnson II had 17 points for Northern Colorado. Bodie Hume added 10 points. Kur Jongkuch had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears.

Sam Freeman had 14 points for the Tigers. Alphonso Anderson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Luke Avdalovic had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-11 16:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters