New flower varieties make their debut in Taipei exhibition. (AFAC photo) New flower varieties make their debut in Taipei exhibition. (AFAC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A promotional exhibition is taking place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center between Nov. 11 and 13, featuring some of the newest floral varieties in Taiwan as the country emerges from months-long COVID-19 woes.

Jointly organized by the Agriculture and Food Agency Council (AFAC) and local flower growers, the expo boasts more than 1,000 items, including both indigenously cultivated and imported varieties. It is the first large floricultural event this year after the cancelation of an orchid show in Tainan and a floral festival in Taichung due to the pandemic, according to the AFAC.

Among the highlights is a new type of flamingo lily developed by the Kaohsiung District Agricultural Research and Extension Station. Named “Kaohsiung No. 3,” it was rolled out last year and has already gained a foothold in the market with an 8% share.

The show also includes new varieties of poinsettia, flaming Katy, moth orchid, rainbow pink, and many more. While the event is mainly targeting wholesalers and retailers in the floricultural industry, everyone is invited to visit the show and relish the sea of blossoms.

The showcase is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

According to the AFAC, Taiwan's floricultural sector has an annual output worth NT$17.6 billion (US$632 million) and NT$5.7 billion worth of exports. The country ships floral products to over 70 countries and areas, and its orchids in particular have a significant presence in the global flower market.



