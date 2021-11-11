Alexa
Taiwan vice premier sees no water and power problems for new TSMC plant

Factory will be built on the site of a former CPC oil refinery in Kaohsiung

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/11 14:14
Water and electricity will not be a problem for TSMC's plant in Kaohsiung, says the vice premier. 

Water and electricity will not be a problem for TSMC's plant in Kaohsiung, says the vice premier.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A secure water and power supply for leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) new plant in Kaohsiung City will not be a problem, Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said Thursday (Nov. 11).

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, finalized a decision Tuesday (Nov. 9) to base a new plant using 7-nanometer and 28nm processes. Construction should start in 2022, with mass production scheduled to launch in 2024.

Shen told reporters that one of the most crucial elements a chip foundry requires, a stable supply of water and electricity, had already been solved for the TSMC project. The company was planning to rent a plot that formerly housed an oil refinery operated by CPC Corporation, Taiwan. At present, work was in progress to rid the ground of pollution in order to prepare it for the chip factory, CNA reported.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) told reporters Thursday that the city would establish a bilingual school and raise the scale of social housing to 10,000 households from 8,800 in order to meet demand from future staff at the factory and in other industrial areas. The authorities will also closely monitor the evolution of housing prices to keep life in the area affordable for young families, the mayor said.
