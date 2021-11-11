List of winners at CMA Awards, led by Stapleton, Combs

John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, accept the award for vocal duo of the year at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov.... John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, accept the award for vocal duo of the year at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)