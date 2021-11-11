Alexa
Harris scores 26 to lead Howard over Regent 118-54

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 11:59
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris had 26 points as Howard rolled past Regent 118-54 on Wednesday.

Harris made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and five steals.

Kyle Foster had 18 points for Howard (2-0). Randall Brumant added 16 points. Steve Settle III had 13 points and six assists.

Randolph Holland had 12 points for the Royals. Kristopher Smith added 10 points. Andrew Walston had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-11 14:39 GMT+08:00

