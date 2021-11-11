Nylander scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 3-0

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, N... Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, right, tries to keep the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs' Alexander Kerfoot during the second period of an NHL ... Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, right, tries to keep the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs' Alexander Kerfoot during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nick Ritchie, from left, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitchell Marner celebrate after Nylander's goal during the third p... Toronto Maple Leafs' Nick Ritchie, from left, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitchell Marner celebrate after Nylander's goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were without injured captain John Tavares and won for the sixth time in seven games. Campbell got his sixth career shutout.

Carter Hart finished with 30 saves for the Flyers.

Nylander made it 1-0 with 8:49 left in the second period after a deflected puck went off his right toe and under Hart’s right arm. It originally was ruled no goal by the officials due to a kicking motion but overturned after video review. Nylander fired a wrist shot from the slot on the power play that beat Hart on the blocker side and made it 2-0 at 5:09 of the third and Kase made it 3-0 with 6:27 to play.

PREDATORS 4, STARS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots, and Nashville beat Dallas.

Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sissons scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left after Dallas cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2.

Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen scored for Dallas, which has lost six of its last seven games (1-4-2). Braden Holtby made 18 saves.

___

