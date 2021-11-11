Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mississippi St pulls away for 75-49 win over North Alabama

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 11:46
Mississippi St pulls away for 75-49 win over North Alabama

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 18 points and Mississippi State went on a late run to pull away for a 75-49 victory over North Alabama in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Omar Figueroa's layup pulled North Alabama within 55-45 with 7:15 remaining, but Iverson Molinar hit a layup and Shakeel Moore, Brooks and Cameron Matthews followed with dunks to ignite a 15-0 run that sealed the win.

Molinar finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Matthews grabbed 14 rebounds — adding seven points and four assists.

Mississippi State has won eight of its last nine season openers and is 4-0 all-time against North Alabama.

Jamari Blackmon led the Lions with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor. Isaac Chatman pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs held North Alabama to 31.1% shooting from the floor and just 25% from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-11 13:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships