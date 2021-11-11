Grant has season-high 35 points, Pistons top Rockets 112-104

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, left rear, defends during the first half of a... Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, left rear, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA.

Grant shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. It was a stark contrast to his last game when he went 0 for 9 from the field, missing four 3s, in a 96-90 loss to Brooklyn on Friday night.

Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10.

The meeting was the first between the top two picks in the July draft. Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s choice as the No. 1 pick, had 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Houston's Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick, had 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting.

Green had a thunderous dunk midway through the third quarter and appeared to shout something at Cunningham. He received a technical foul.

Cunningham hit a 3 with less than five minutes remaining in the game to stop a 10-0 Houston run and put Detroit up 103-96. He took a charge from a driving Green on the next play.

Christian Wood added 20 points and nine rebounds for Houston, and Kevin Porter Jr. had 18 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Detroit jumped to an 11-2 lead out of the gate and led 23-21 at the end of the first quarter. Houston led 50-49 at halftime.

Kelly Olynyk, who spent the last two months of last season in Houston after being traded away from Miami, had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

TIP-INS

Pistons: PG Killian Hayes returned to the starting lineup after missing one game with a left thumb sprain and had four points in 31 minutes. … C Isaiah Stewart received a technical foul early in the fourth quarter after shouting after he was called for a foul.

Rockets: SF Danuel House Jr. returned after missing six games with a right foot sprain. House Jr. played 19 minutes and had eight points. … Rookie C Alperen Sengun missed the game with illness. … SG Eric Gordon returned after a one-game absence with right groin tightness, scoring 11 in 29 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Cleveland on Friday night.

Rockets: Host Portland on Friday night.