Hodge scores 21 to lead James Madison past Carlow 135-40

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 11:02
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hodge had 21 points as James Madison rolled past Carlow 135-40 on Wednesday night in the Dukes' season opener.

Charles Falden had 17 points, Julien Wooden added 16 points and five assists for James Madison. Alonzo Sule had 15 points and eight rebounds. Justin Amadi had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 15 points.

Marcus Millien had 17 points for the Celtics.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-11 13:09 GMT+08:00

