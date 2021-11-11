Alexa
LHP Rodríguez stays with Yankees, gets new $2M, 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 11:41
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander Joely Rodríguez and the Yankees agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract Wednesday night, three days after New York declined a $3 million option in favor of a $500,000 buyout.

In addition to his salary, Rodríguez can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each for 30, 40, 50, 60 and 70.

The 29-year-old Rodríguez was acquired from Texas on July 29 with outfielder Joey Gallo for minor league right-hander Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith. Frequently lined up against opponents’ best left-handed hitters, Rodríguez was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees.

He finished the season 2-3 with one save and a 4.66 ERA in a career-high 52 relief appearances, holding left-handed batters to a .203 average (12 for 59).

Rodriguez is 3-5 with one save and a 4.62 ERA in four seasons with Philadelphia (2016-17), Texas (2020-21) and the Yankees. He pitched in Japan for the Central League's Chunichi Dragons in 2018-19, going 3-7 with a 1.85 ERA in 90 relief appearances.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-11 13:08 GMT+08:00

