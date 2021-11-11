Taiwan expecting invitation to Biden's democracy summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As U.S. President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy fast approaches, Taiwan is expecting to receive an invitation to the event, where it hopes to share its experience with other nations.

Though an official list of invited governments has not yet been released, online publication Politico posted a “compilation” of potential invitees that includes Taiwan.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Wednesday (Nov. 10) that since the White House announced the conference in August, Taiwan has been in talks with the U.S. about an invitation, the Liberty Times reported. More than 20 relevant Taiwanese ministries and committees and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy have "actively taken stock" of the progress of democracy and human rights-related work in recent years and have initiated a number of relevant projects, she noted.

Ou thanked the U.S. government for reiterating its support for Taiwan’s democracy and said the foreign ministry will continue to coordinate with its American counterparts. She added that Taiwan looks forward to receiving an invitation to share Taiwan’s democratic experience.

The agenda for the online summit, which will last from Dec. 9-10, has not been finalized, and much of the planning process is confidential, per Politico. All current plans are tentative, it said.

"The summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to make both individual and collective commitments to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad," according to the U.S. Department of State.

The Biden administration has talked about launching The Alliance for the Future of the Internet, a proposed global coalition to promote internet freedom, during the summit, according to documents obtained by Politico. U.S. officials have also considered creating a list of commitments participating countries can make, including “increasing funds for media literacy programs or enacting export controls on some dual-use technologies,” Politico said.