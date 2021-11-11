Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Burberry, Coach offer NFTs on China's Singles' Day despite crypto crackdown

Non-fungible tokens called ‘digital collectibles’ in China

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/11 13:08
Deer NFT sold alongside limited edition Burberry scarves. (Tmall screenshot)

Deer NFT sold alongside limited edition Burberry scarves. (Tmall screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — International luxury brands are offering exclusive NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to coincide with China’s Singles’ Day (Nov. 11).

Burberry, Coach, and Longines are all celebrating the biggest day of China’s retail calendar by creating the tokens as part of a push to enter the country’s shopping metaverse, according to a report by Business Insider.

NFTs are digital assets that denote ownership of unique physical or digital items (typically artworks, music, videos, and other content) located on a decentralized blockchain that guards against counterfeiting.

Last month, Alibaba’s Tmall e-commerce platform launched a "Double 11 Metaverse Art Exhibition" which coupled the NFTs with purchases of physical products.

Burberry, for example, gifted customers with an interactive animated deer NFT for buying one of 1,000 special edition scarves. They sold out at US$453 (NT$12,612) a piece on Oct. 20, the day they were listed.

Despite these Singles’ Day promotional offerings, the future of NFTs in the world’s second-largest economy looks precarious. In September, Chinese regulators announced a ban on all cryptocurrency transactions. NFTs are typically exchanged via cryptocurrency.

In response to the new crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent both rebranded NFTs on their platforms as “digital collectibles” (數位收藏品) last month, according to the South China Morning Post.

The effects of regulatory pressure have cooled China’s annual shopping frenzy and led to a change of tone by Alibaba, which stated this year that it will focus on sustainability, supporting charities, and inclusivity. These concepts seem to align with Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) new push for “common prosperity” that supposedly aims to tackle the country’s growing inequality and conspicuous consumption.
NFTs
Chinese regulation
Burberry
luxury brands
Alibaba
cryptocurrency
Singles' Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi goes global after Bejing crackdown
Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi goes global after Bejing crackdown
2021/11/09 17:18
Jack Ma, Trump and Xi: How the Chinese billionaire flew close to the sun
Jack Ma, Trump and Xi: How the Chinese billionaire flew close to the sun
2021/11/05 09:13
China's central bank declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal
China's central bank declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal
2021/09/24 19:50
Accelerate delisting of Chinese companies from American exchanges: Top US regulator
Accelerate delisting of Chinese companies from American exchanges: Top US regulator
2021/09/16 20:53
Taiwan’s TSMC gains as Tencent, Alibaba lose market value
Taiwan’s TSMC gains as Tencent, Alibaba lose market value
2021/09/03 11:47

Updated : 2021-11-11 13:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships