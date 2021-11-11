Alexa
USC signs pair of 5-star recruits as part of 2022 class

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 09:44
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has signed a pair of five-star recruits, 7-foot center Vincent Iwuchukwu and forward Kijani Wright, as part of its 2022 class.

Iwuchukwu plays for Montverde Academy in Florida. Last year, he played for La Lumiere in Indiana, where he averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. A native of Nigeria, Iwuchukwu is the fourth five-star big man in the Trojans’ last four recruiting classes.

Wright is a 6-9, 235-pound starter at powerhouse Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He played his first three seasons of prep basketball at Windward School in Los Angeles, where he averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as a sophomore.

Wright didn't play as much as a junior because of COVID-19 restrictions.

He played for the 2019 U.S. under-16 national team that went undefeated and won a gold medal at the FIBA Americas under-16 championship.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-11 11:37 GMT+08:00

