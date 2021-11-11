Alexa
No. 2 UCLA signs center, 2 guards in 2022 recruiting class

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 09:57
LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 2 UCLA signed a center and two guards on Wednesday as part of its 2022 recruiting class.

Adem Bona, a 6-foot-10 center, is out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California.

Amari Bailey, a 6-3 guard, plays for Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He averaged 29.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists in a shortened season last spring.

Dylan Andrews, a 6-3 guard at Compass Prep School in Arizona, grew up in Los Angeles. He played his first three prep seasons at Windward School in LA.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-11 11:36 GMT+08:00

