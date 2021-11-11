Italian politicians seek stronger Taiwan ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies on Friday (Nov. 5) submitted an inquiry to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding strengthening relations with Taiwan, urging their government to support Taiwan’s inclusion in global organizations.

The inquiry was initiated by Marco Di Maio, vice chairman of the Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, and was signed by 19 other pro-Taiwan members of the Chamber of Deputies, CNA reported.

The inquiry called on the foreign ministry to propose specific methods of strengthening Italy-Taiwan relations, including how to promote new bilateral economic and trade agreements and improve the dialogue mechanism between the two countries under the Taiwan-Italy Economic and Trade Consultation and Cooperation Conference established in 2010.

The inquiry also advises the ministry to promote bilateral legal cooperation and support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the International Criminal Police Organization.