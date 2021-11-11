Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Italian politicians seek stronger Taiwan ties

Italy's foreign ministry urged to back Taiwan's international participation, bolster bilateral ties

  174
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/11 10:13
Italian Chamber of Deputies. (Flickr, Palazzo Chigi photo)

Italian Chamber of Deputies. (Flickr, Palazzo Chigi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies on Friday (Nov. 5) submitted an inquiry to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding strengthening relations with Taiwan, urging their government to support Taiwan’s inclusion in global organizations.

The inquiry was initiated by Marco Di Maio, vice chairman of the Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, and was signed by 19 other pro-Taiwan members of the Chamber of Deputies, CNA reported.

The inquiry called on the foreign ministry to propose specific methods of strengthening Italy-Taiwan relations, including how to promote new bilateral economic and trade agreements and improve the dialogue mechanism between the two countries under the Taiwan-Italy Economic and Trade Consultation and Cooperation Conference established in 2010.

The inquiry also advises the ministry to promote bilateral legal cooperation and support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the International Criminal Police Organization.
Taiwan
Italy
Chamber of Deputies
Italy-Taiwan relations
Marco Di Maio
Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
2021/11/10 20:43
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
2021/11/10 18:11
French National Assembly to vote on resolution backing Taiwan's international space
French National Assembly to vote on resolution backing Taiwan's international space
2021/11/10 17:39
Taiwan’s first offshore substations erected
Taiwan’s first offshore substations erected
2021/11/10 16:27
Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo planning Taiwan visit
Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo planning Taiwan visit
2021/11/10 16:14

Updated : 2021-11-11 11:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed