Xi says China ready to work with US to 'manage differences'

Biden and Xi could e-meet next week

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/11 11:13
Xi is due to meet Biden virtually before the end of the year. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) says his country is ready to manage differences with the U.S. as a virtual summit with President Joe Biden approaches.

A dinner was held by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations in Washington, D.C., Tuesday (Nov. 9) at which Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang (秦刚) took the opportunity to read out a letter from Xi. The letter stated the communist country was ready to cooperate with the United States on regional and global issues, according to a Reuters report.

The news comes amid increasing bilateral tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The U.S. is increasingly concerned about the possibility China could attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by attacking Taiwan. Recently, U.S. President Biden made public assurances the U.S. would act if such an event came to pass.

On Wednesday (Nov. 10), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would take "action" if China were to use force against Taiwan.

On other fronts, such as climate change, the two sides appear to see more room for cooperation. At the COP26 climate summit in Scotland on Wednesday, the countries revealed a new deal to cooperate on climate change.

The leaders of both countries are due to meet virtually before the end of the year. Though a definitive date has not yet been announced, inside sources say it may happen next week.
