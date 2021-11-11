Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jury rejects fragrance company's lawsuit against Jay-Z

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 08:23
Jury rejects fragrance company's lawsuit against Jay-Z

NEW YORK (AP) — A fragrance company's lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z over breach of contract claims, and his subsequent countersuit against the company, were both rejected Wednesday with a jury finding that neither side had proven its claims and awarding no damages.

Parlux Fragrances had filed the suit in state Supreme Court in Manhattan in January 2016, saying the rapper had not fulfilled promotional obligations connected to the 2013 launch and subsequent campaign for the “Gold Jay-Z" cologne brand.

The rapper filed a countersuit saying Parlux had breached its contract by failing to pay him royalties he was owed.

The case had gone to trial last month, with the hip-hop superstar taking the stand.

In a statement after the verdict, Jay-Z said, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times,” and his attorney said he was “pleased" with the result.

Parlux, in its statement, said “it believes it presented a strong case and is disappointed that the jury rendered a verdict today finding that neither side proved breach by the other," and that it plans “to pursue all legal options available to it."

Updated : 2021-11-11 10:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030