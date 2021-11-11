Alexa
Astros center fielder Jake Meyers has shoulder surgery

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 08:23
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers is attended to by teammates after being injured against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning during Ga...
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) holds his arm with a trainer after being injured against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning duri...
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) talks with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) and a trainer after being injured against the Chicago White Sox ...
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) walks to the dugout with manager Dusty Baker Jr. after being injured against the Chicago White Sox in th...
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers sits in the dugout during batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of b...

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that could delay his 2022 season.

The 25-year-old was hurt on Oct. 12 in Game 4 of the AL Division Series at the Chicago White Sox when he tried to make a leaping catch at the wall on Gavin Sheets’ second-nning home run.

Meyers had hoped to return later in the postseason but did not play again. He was 3 for 8 with two RBIs against the White Sox.

Houston said Meyers is not expected to be ready for game competition before opening day.

Meyers started the season at Triple-A Sugar Land, made his big league debut on Aug. 1 and hit .260 in 49 games with six homers and 28 RBIs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-11 09:59 GMT+08:00

