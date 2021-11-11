Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 04:19
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 84.53 84.97 80.81 81.34 Down 2.81
Dec 82.89 83.30 79.53 80.06 Down 2.50
Jan 81.34 81.73 78.24 78.74 Down 2.31
Feb 79.96 80.25 77.00 77.50 Down 2.16
Mar 78.75 79.00 75.99 76.42 Down 2.06
Apr 77.73 77.87 75.06 75.46 Down 1.99
May 76.79 76.99 74.23 74.62 Down 1.93
Jun 75.99 76.16 73.53 73.89 Down 1.88
Jul 75.25 75.46 72.95 73.26 Down 1.84
Aug 74.73 74.83 72.52 72.70 Down 1.77
Sep 74.13 74.22 72.00 72.20 Down 1.71
Oct 73.08 73.08 71.59 71.75 Down 1.66
Nov 73.08 73.27 71.05 71.33 Down 1.61
Dec 72.50 72.50 70.85 70.85 Down 1.57
Jan 70.38 Down 1.53
Feb 70.31 70.31 69.94 69.94 Down 1.49
Mar 69.54 Down 1.46
Apr 69.17 Down 1.43
May 70.46 70.46 68.68 68.82 Down 1.41
Jun 68.44 Down 1.37
Jul 68.08 Down 1.34
Aug 67.74 Down 1.31
Sep 67.42 Down 1.29
Oct 67.13 Down 1.27
Nov 68.17 68.30 66.71 66.87 Down 1.25
Dec 67.20 67.20 66.54 66.54 Down 1.24
Jan 66.22 Down 1.23
Feb 65.92 Down 1.21
Mar 65.65 Down 1.19
Apr 65.40 Down 1.17
May 66.19 66.40 65.16 65.16 Down 1.13
Jun 64.88 Down 1.12
Jul 64.62 Down 1.11
Aug 64.38 Down 1.09
Sep 64.16 Down 1.08
Oct 63.96 Down 1.08
Nov 64.96 64.99 63.80 63.80 Down 1.02
Dec 63.57 Down .98
Jan 63.33 Down .98
Feb 63.11 Down .98
Mar 62.92 Down .97
Apr 62.75 Down .96
May 62.54 62.56 62.54 62.56 Down .96
Jun 62.34 Down .96
Jul 62.15 Down .95
Aug 61.98 Down .95
Sep 61.82 Down .94
Oct 61.68 Down .94
Nov 62.31 62.50 61.41 61.56 Down .93
Dec 61.38 Down .92
Jan 61.21 Down .91
Feb 61.06 Down .90
Mar 60.92 Down .89
Apr 60.82 Down .88
May 60.72 Down .87
Jun 60.57 Down .86
Jul 60.43 Down .85
Aug 60.33 Down .84
Sep 60.25 Down .82
Oct 60.18 Down .81
Nov 60.13 Down .80
Dec 60.01 Down .81
Jan 59.88 Down .81
Feb 59.77 Down .82
Mar 59.69 Down .83
Apr 59.64 Down .83
May 59.60 Down .83
Jun 59.51 Down .83
Jul 59.40 Down .84
Aug 59.33 Down .85
Sep 59.29 Down .86
Oct 59.26 Down .86
Nov 59.27 Down .86
Dec 59.21 Down .87
Jan 59.24 Down .87
Feb 59.19 Down .88
Mar 59.20 Down .88
Apr 59.18 Down .89
May 59.14 Down .89
Jun 59.20 Down .90
Jul 59.19 Down .91
Aug 59.15 Down .92
Sep 59.14 Down .93
Oct 59.12 Down .94
Nov 59.75 59.75 59.05 59.05 Down .96
Dec 59.12 Down .97
Jan 59.11 Down .98
Feb 59.15 Down .99
Mar 59.17 Down 1.00
Apr 59.17 Down 1.01
May 59.00 Down 1.09
Jun 59.02 Down 1.09
Jul 59.01 Down 1.09
Aug 59.00 Down 1.09
Sep 58.98 Down 1.09
Oct 58.95 Down 1.09
Nov 58.92 Down 1.09
Dec 58.96 Down 1.12
Jan 58.99 Down 1.14
Feb 58.99 Down 1.16
Mar 58.99 Down 1.18
Apr 58.99 Down 1.20
May 59.00 Down 1.23
Jun 59.04 Down 1.21
Jul 59.09 Down 1.19
Aug 59.11 Down 1.18
Sep 59.14 Down 1.16
Oct 59.16 Down 1.15
Nov 59.17 Down 1.14
Dec 59.25 Down 1.14
Jan 59.33 Down 1.14
Feb 59.39 Down 1.14
Mar 59.42 Down 1.14
Apr 59.42 Down 1.14
May 59.37 Down 1.14
Jun 59.38 Down 1.14
Jul 59.36 Down 1.14
Aug 59.38 Down 1.14
Sep 59.43 Down 1.14
Oct 59.52 Down 1.14
Nov 61.00 61.00 59.47 59.47 Down 1.14
Dec 59.59 Down 1.14
Jan 59.76 Down 1.14