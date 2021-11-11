New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|84.53
|84.97
|80.81
|81.34 Down 2.81
|Dec
|82.89
|83.30
|79.53
|80.06 Down 2.50
|Jan
|81.34
|81.73
|78.24
|78.74 Down 2.31
|Feb
|79.96
|80.25
|77.00
|77.50 Down 2.16
|Mar
|78.75
|79.00
|75.99
|76.42 Down 2.06
|Apr
|77.73
|77.87
|75.06
|75.46 Down 1.99
|May
|76.79
|76.99
|74.23
|74.62 Down 1.93
|Jun
|75.99
|76.16
|73.53
|73.89 Down 1.88
|Jul
|75.25
|75.46
|72.95
|73.26 Down 1.84
|Aug
|74.73
|74.83
|72.52
|72.70 Down 1.77
|Sep
|74.13
|74.22
|72.00
|72.20 Down 1.71
|Oct
|73.08
|73.08
|71.59
|71.75 Down 1.66
|Nov
|73.08
|73.27
|71.05
|71.33 Down 1.61
|Dec
|72.50
|72.50
|70.85
|70.85 Down 1.57
|Jan
|70.38 Down 1.53
|Feb
|70.31
|70.31
|69.94
|69.94 Down 1.49
|Mar
|69.54 Down 1.46
|Apr
|69.17 Down 1.43
|May
|70.46
|70.46
|68.68
|68.82 Down 1.41
|Jun
|68.44 Down 1.37
|Jul
|68.08 Down 1.34
|Aug
|67.74 Down 1.31
|Sep
|67.42 Down 1.29
|Oct
|67.13 Down 1.27
|Nov
|68.17
|68.30
|66.71
|66.87 Down 1.25
|Dec
|67.20
|67.20
|66.54
|66.54 Down 1.24
|Jan
|66.22 Down 1.23
|Feb
|65.92 Down 1.21
|Mar
|65.65 Down 1.19
|Apr
|65.40 Down 1.17
|May
|66.19
|66.40
|65.16
|65.16 Down 1.13
|Jun
|64.88 Down 1.12
|Jul
|64.62 Down 1.11
|Aug
|64.38 Down 1.09
|Sep
|64.16 Down 1.08
|Oct
|63.96 Down 1.08
|Nov
|64.96
|64.99
|63.80
|63.80 Down 1.02
|Dec
|63.57
|Down .98
|Jan
|63.33
|Down .98
|Feb
|63.11
|Down .98
|Mar
|62.92
|Down .97
|Apr
|62.75
|Down .96
|May
|62.54
|62.56
|62.54
|62.56
|Down .96
|Jun
|62.34
|Down .96
|Jul
|62.15
|Down .95
|Aug
|61.98
|Down .95
|Sep
|61.82
|Down .94
|Oct
|61.68
|Down .94
|Nov
|62.31
|62.50
|61.41
|61.56
|Down .93
|Dec
|61.38
|Down .92
|Jan
|61.21
|Down .91
|Feb
|61.06
|Down .90
|Mar
|60.92
|Down .89
|Apr
|60.82
|Down .88
|May
|60.72
|Down .87
|Jun
|60.57
|Down .86
|Jul
|60.43
|Down .85
|Aug
|60.33
|Down .84
|Sep
|60.25
|Down .82
|Oct
|60.18
|Down .81
|Nov
|60.13
|Down .80
|Dec
|60.01
|Down .81
|Jan
|59.88
|Down .81
|Feb
|59.77
|Down .82
|Mar
|59.69
|Down .83
|Apr
|59.64
|Down .83
|May
|59.60
|Down .83
|Jun
|59.51
|Down .83
|Jul
|59.40
|Down .84
|Aug
|59.33
|Down .85
|Sep
|59.29
|Down .86
|Oct
|59.26
|Down .86
|Nov
|59.27
|Down .86
|Dec
|59.21
|Down .87
|Jan
|59.24
|Down .87
|Feb
|59.19
|Down .88
|Mar
|59.20
|Down .88
|Apr
|59.18
|Down .89
|May
|59.14
|Down .89
|Jun
|59.20
|Down .90
|Jul
|59.19
|Down .91
|Aug
|59.15
|Down .92
|Sep
|59.14
|Down .93
|Oct
|59.12
|Down .94
|Nov
|59.75
|59.75
|59.05
|59.05
|Down .96
|Dec
|59.12
|Down .97
|Jan
|59.11
|Down .98
|Feb
|59.15
|Down .99
|Mar
|59.17 Down 1.00
|Apr
|59.17 Down 1.01
|May
|59.00 Down 1.09
|Jun
|59.02 Down 1.09
|Jul
|59.01 Down 1.09
|Aug
|59.00 Down 1.09
|Sep
|58.98 Down 1.09
|Oct
|58.95 Down 1.09
|Nov
|58.92 Down 1.09
|Dec
|58.96 Down 1.12
|Jan
|58.99 Down 1.14
|Feb
|58.99 Down 1.16
|Mar
|58.99 Down 1.18
|Apr
|58.99 Down 1.20
|May
|59.00 Down 1.23
|Jun
|59.04 Down 1.21
|Jul
|59.09 Down 1.19
|Aug
|59.11 Down 1.18
|Sep
|59.14 Down 1.16
|Oct
|59.16 Down 1.15
|Nov
|59.17 Down 1.14
|Dec
|59.25 Down 1.14
|Jan
|59.33 Down 1.14
|Feb
|59.39 Down 1.14
|Mar
|59.42 Down 1.14
|Apr
|59.42 Down 1.14
|May
|59.37 Down 1.14
|Jun
|59.38 Down 1.14
|Jul
|59.36 Down 1.14
|Aug
|59.38 Down 1.14
|Sep
|59.43 Down 1.14
|Oct
|59.52 Down 1.14
|Nov
|61.00
|61.00
|59.47
|59.47 Down 1.14
|Dec
|59.59 Down 1.14
|Jan
|59.76 Down 1.14