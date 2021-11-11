New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|206.70
|Down 1.95
|Dec
|206.40
|206.60
|203.50
|204.00
|Down 1.90
|Jan
|206.70
|Down 1.95
|Mar
|209.25
|209.40
|206.10
|206.70
|Down 1.95
|May
|210.05
|210.20
|207.00
|207.55
|Down 1.95
|Jul
|210.40
|210.40
|207.30
|207.85
|Down 1.85
|Sep
|208.00
|210.55
|207.45
|208.00
|Down 1.80
|Dec
|210.60
|210.60
|207.70
|208.30
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|210.00
|210.90
|208.60
|208.65
|Down 1.70
|May
|209.70
|210.90
|208.85
|208.90
|Down 1.75
|Jul
|209.45
|210.95
|209.05
|209.05
|Down 1.70
|Sep
|209.70
|211.00
|209.15
|209.20
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|211.20
|211.65
|209.50
|209.55
|Down 1.65
|Mar
|209.30
|Down 1.20
|May
|209.15
|Down 1.00
|Jul
|208.95
|Down 1.00
|Sep
|209.00
|Down 1.00