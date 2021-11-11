Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 206.70 Down 1.95
Dec 206.40 206.60 203.50 204.00 Down 1.90
Jan 206.70 Down 1.95
Mar 209.25 209.40 206.10 206.70 Down 1.95
May 210.05 210.20 207.00 207.55 Down 1.95
Jul 210.40 210.40 207.30 207.85 Down 1.85
Sep 208.00 210.55 207.45 208.00 Down 1.80
Dec 210.60 210.60 207.70 208.30 Down 1.70
Mar 210.00 210.90 208.60 208.65 Down 1.70
May 209.70 210.90 208.85 208.90 Down 1.75
Jul 209.45 210.95 209.05 209.05 Down 1.70
Sep 209.70 211.00 209.15 209.20 Down 1.70
Dec 211.20 211.65 209.50 209.55 Down 1.65
Mar 209.30 Down 1.20
May 209.15 Down 1.00
Jul 208.95 Down 1.00
Sep 209.00 Down 1.00