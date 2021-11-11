Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spanish league renews deal with SKY Sports in Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 04:05
Spanish league renews deal with SKY Sports in Mexico

MADRID (AP) — SKY Sports will continue to broadcast Spanish league games in Mexico and Central America until the 2031-32 season, the league said Wednesday.

The new audiovisual rights agreement reportedly surpasses 500 million euros ($574 million) in total, doubling its value.

The league did not reveal the amount of the deal but said it "managed to increase the value compared to the previous process for offers.”

The new eight-year agreement will take effect beginning in the 2024-25 season, the league said.

The deal was an effort by the joint venture between the league and partner Relevent Sports, a sports and entertainment group.

ESPN took over the rights for the Spanish league in the United States this season in an eight-year agreement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

More AP Europe sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-11 05:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030