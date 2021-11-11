Alexa
Former US defender Besler retires after 13 years in MLS

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 02:16
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. men's national team defender Matt Besler, who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer and was a five-time All-Star, announced his retirement Wednesday.

Besler played 47 matches for the national team from 2013-2017, including all four matches of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the U.S. advanced to the round of 16.

Besler, 34, played 12 seasons with Sporting Kansas City, then signed as a free agent with Austin, where he played 20 matches this season for the expansion club. He was the MLS defender of the year in 2012 and helped Kansas City win the league championship in 2013.

He also was a member of the U.S. national team that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship in 2013 and 2017.

Updated : 2021-11-11 03:57 GMT+08:00

