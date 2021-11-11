Mike White to start at QB for Jets against Bills on Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game agains... New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday, saying rookie starter Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained knee ligament and won't be ready to play this weekend.

Saleh adds the long-term decision at quarterback will be “day to day,” opening the possibility White could potentially continue to start even when Wilson has healed. That’s a departure from Monday, when Saleh said Wilson would start again when he is healthy.

Wilson has been cleared to return to practice this week and will run the scout team at practice.

It will be the third straight start for White, who left last Thursday night's 45-30 loss at Indianapolis with a bruised nerve in his right hand but is fully healthy.

White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in New York’s 34-31 victory against Cincinnati in his first NFL start on Oct. 31. He was selected the AFC offensive player of the week and his jersey and game ball were sent for display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, after he set the NFL record for completions in a first start with 37.

Wilson sprained the posterior collateral ligament in his right knee against New England on Oct. 24. He had struggled through his first six starts with four touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Joe Flacco, acquired from Philadelphia on Oct. 25, will serve as the backup to White on Sunday. Josh Johnson filled in when White went out against the Colts and threw for a career-best 317 yards and three touchdowns. But he has already been elevated twice by the Jets and would need to be signed to the active roster to play. He would then have to clear waivers in order to be re-signed to the practice squad.

