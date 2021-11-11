Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Arrest made in small fire at memorial for nightclub shooting

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/11 00:01
Arrest made in small fire at memorial for nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man has been arrested for setting fire to some banners at a temporary memorial honoring the 49 victims who died in a massacre at a Florida gay nightclub five years ago, and one of the survivors played a role in catching the suspect.

The Orlando Fire Department said in a news release that Mark Henson, 63, is facing a charge of felony criminal mischief. No one was hurt by the small fire which was set Oct. 12.

The arrest was made several days after a foundation responsible for the temporary memorial posted security video showing a man in a wheelchair setting fire to an outdoor wall on which banners, photos, messages and flowers are posted in memory of the victims who died at the Pulse nightclub.

After the video was posted, Pulse survivor Orlando Torres started driving around downtown Orlando in search of the suspect. He said he spotted Henson near Pulse on Tuesday afternoon, matching a logo on the back of Henson’s wheelchair to one he saw in the video, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“I broke out my camera and started taking pictures of him to make sure I had the right guy,” Torres told the Sentinel. “Then I called the police.”

Gunman Omar Mateen killed the 49 victims at the nightclub during a three-hour standoff with law enforcement on June 12, 2016. He eventually was killed by SWAT team members. Mateen pledged fealty to the Islamic State group in talks with hostage negotiators and 911 operators during the standoff.

At the time, the Pulse massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. However, another mass shooting the next year along the Las Vegas Strip became the deadliest when 58 people were killed.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma established the foundation with a goal of opening a permanent memorial and museum in the nightclub’s neighborhood.

Updated : 2021-11-11 02:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs