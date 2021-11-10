Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German company plans $347M smelter in Georgia, hiring 125

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 23:26
German company plans $347M smelter in Georgia, hiring 125

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A German company will build a $347 million (300 million euro) smelter in Georgia to recycle copper, hiring 125 workers.

Hamburg-based Aurubis AG announced the plans Wednesday, saying construction on the smelter in Augusta will start next year, with the plant beginning operations in 2024.

Aurubis said much copper is now being sent from the United States to Asia for recycling and it makes business sense to recycle material locally.

"The need for modern, sustainable, local processing capacities is very strong," Aurubis CEO Roland Harings said in a statement. “Today, these aren’t at all sufficient to cover the high demand, so large volumes of valuable feed materials have to be exported.”

Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson called it “one of the largest German investments in our state.”

The company said it expects up to 6.6 million tons (6 million metric tons) of metal-bearing materials to be collected for recycling in the U.S. in coming years, with the amount of materials growing 5% annually.

Aurubis said the smelter supports environmental goals by reducing the need for new copper to be mined and will also allow the company to recover other materials that are combined with the copper.

The company said it expects the plant add about $93 million (80 million euros) to its profits before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization beginning in its 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Updated : 2021-11-11 00:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs