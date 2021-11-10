All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 10 7 1 2 0 16 34 25 Hartford 11 7 3 1 0 15 34 25 Hershey 10 5 2 2 1 13 26 26 WB/Scranton 10 5 4 0 1 11 22 29 Providence 9 4 3 1 1 10 24 26 Bridgeport 11 4 5 0 2 10 28 36 Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 30 Lehigh Valley 10 2 6 2 0 6 22 31

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 7 7 0 0 0 14 30 13 Cleveland 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 31 Syracuse 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28 Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 32 34 Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30 Laval 10 4 5 1 0 9 32 32 Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 20 Manitoba 10 5 4 1 0 11 29 26 Iowa 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 25 Grand Rapids 9 4 4 0 1 9 26 28 Texas 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 30 Milwaukee 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 27 Rockford 8 3 5 0 0 6 21 32

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 10 9 0 0 1 19 42 23 Stockton 8 7 0 1 0 15 28 14 Henderson 9 5 3 1 0 11 27 25 Bakersfield 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 29 Colorado 11 4 6 0 1 9 37 42 Abbotsford 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 26 San Jose 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 28 Tucson 8 3 4 1 0 7 18 24 San Diego 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.