Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ford, Purdue partner on technology to speed up EV charging

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/10 23:27
Ford, Purdue partner on technology to speed up EV charging

Ford and Purdue University are partnering to develop a new charging station cable compatible with vehicle charging technology still being developed with hopes of making a broader transition to electric vehicles possible.

Purdue researchers are trying to develop an alternative cooling method to prevent battery overheating with a charging cable that can deliver an increased current. The cable uses liquid as an active cooling agent, which can help extract more heat from the cable.

If successful, it would deliver significantly more power than the current technology used to re-charge electric vehicles, potentially speeding up the process if used with technology that is being developed now.

Researchers say charging times for electric vehicles could eventually be on par with filling up a car at a gas station.

Updated : 2021-11-11 00:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs