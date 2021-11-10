NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|10
|2
|1
|21
|52
|35
|Carolina
|11
|10
|1
|0
|20
|41
|21
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|Washington
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|42
|32
|Detroit
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|43
|46
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|36
|37
|Toronto
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|33
|37
|Philadelphia
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|32
|25
|Columbus
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|28
|New Jersey
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|33
|33
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|27
|25
|Boston
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|28
|28
|Pittsburgh
|11
|4
|3
|4
|12
|35
|35
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|36
|36
|Ottawa
|12
|3
|8
|1
|7
|30
|43
|Montreal
|14
|3
|10
|1
|7
|28
|48
|Edmonton
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|47
|32
|St. Louis
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|40
|27
|Calgary
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|41
|26
|Anaheim
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|45
|39
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|37
|36
|San Jose
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|36
|31
|Winnipeg
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|39
|35
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|38
|34
|Vegas
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|37
|40
|Nashville
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|32
|33
|Vancouver
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|35
|36
|Dallas
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|25
|35
|Colorado
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|30
|36
|Seattle
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|36
|44
|Chicago
|14
|3
|9
|2
|8
|31
|50
|Arizona
|12
|1
|10
|1
|3
|19
|49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
New Jersey 7, Florida 3
Boston 3, Ottawa 2
Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2, OT
Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Detroit 4, Edmonton 2
St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, SO
Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
San Jose 4, Calgary 1
Vegas 4, Seattle 2
Anaheim 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.