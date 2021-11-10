NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35 Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 33 37 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28 Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 35 35 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43 Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32 St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27 Calgary 12 7 2 3 17 41 26 Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 45 39 Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 San Jose 12 7 4 1 15 36 31 Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35 Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34 Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 37 40 Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 36 Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 44 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 7, Florida 3

Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Detroit 4, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

San Jose 4, Calgary 1

Vegas 4, Seattle 2

Anaheim 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.