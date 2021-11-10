Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 23:00
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35 7-0-0 3-2-1 3-0-1
Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 5-0-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 2-1-1 5-2-2 1-1-0
Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 4-1-3 2-1-1 2-1-0
Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46 4-1-2 3-4-0 1-4-2
Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 2-2-2 4-1-1 2-2-1
Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 33 37 6-2-1 1-3-0 5-1-0
Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 3-1-1 3-1-1 1-0-1
Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 5-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33 4-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-1
N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 0-0-0 5-3-2 0-1-1
Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28 5-0-0 1-4-0 4-2-0
Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 35 35 3-3-2 1-0-2 1-1-0
Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 4-1-1 1-4-1 2-1-1
Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43 2-5-0 1-3-1 1-3-0
Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48 2-5-1 1-5-0 2-2-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32 6-1-0 3-1-0 6-0-0
St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27 3-1-0 5-1-1 4-1-0
Calgary 12 7 2 3 17 41 26 2-1-3 5-1-0 0-2-1
Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 45 39 5-2-1 2-2-2 2-1-1
Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 4-1-0 4-2-0 1-2-0
San Jose 12 7 4 1 15 36 31 3-2-1 4-2-0 1-0-0
Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35 4-1-1 2-2-2 3-0-2
Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34 5-2-0 2-3-1 1-0-0
Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 37 40 3-3-0 4-3-0 3-2-0
Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 3-3-0 3-2-1 1-1-1
Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 36 2-4-1 3-2-1 1-1-2
Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35 1-1-1 3-4-1 0-0-1
Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 2-2-1 2-3-0 3-1-0
Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 44 3-2-0 1-6-1 0-4-0
Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 3-4-1 0-5-1 1-3-0
Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49 1-3-0 0-7-1 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 7, Florida 3

Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Detroit 4, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

San Jose 4, Calgary 1

Vegas 4, Seattle 2

Anaheim 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-11 00:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs
Taiwan-based rapper Namewee defies financial status quo with NFTs