NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35 7-0-0 3-2-1 3-0-1 Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 5-0-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 2-1-1 5-2-2 1-1-0 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 4-1-3 2-1-1 2-1-0 Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46 4-1-2 3-4-0 1-4-2 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 2-2-2 4-1-1 2-2-1 Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 33 37 6-2-1 1-3-0 5-1-0 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 3-1-1 3-1-1 1-0-1 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 5-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33 4-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 0-0-0 5-3-2 0-1-1 Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28 5-0-0 1-4-0 4-2-0 Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 35 35 3-3-2 1-0-2 1-1-0 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 4-1-1 1-4-1 2-1-1 Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43 2-5-0 1-3-1 1-3-0 Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48 2-5-1 1-5-0 2-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32 6-1-0 3-1-0 6-0-0 St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27 3-1-0 5-1-1 4-1-0 Calgary 12 7 2 3 17 41 26 2-1-3 5-1-0 0-2-1 Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 45 39 5-2-1 2-2-2 2-1-1 Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 4-1-0 4-2-0 1-2-0 San Jose 12 7 4 1 15 36 31 3-2-1 4-2-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35 4-1-1 2-2-2 3-0-2 Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34 5-2-0 2-3-1 1-0-0 Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 37 40 3-3-0 4-3-0 3-2-0 Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 3-3-0 3-2-1 1-1-1 Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 36 2-4-1 3-2-1 1-1-2 Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35 1-1-1 3-4-1 0-0-1 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 2-2-1 2-3-0 3-1-0 Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 44 3-2-0 1-6-1 0-4-0 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 3-4-1 0-5-1 1-3-0 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49 1-3-0 0-7-1 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 7, Florida 3

Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Detroit 4, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

San Jose 4, Calgary 1

Vegas 4, Seattle 2

Anaheim 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.