NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 23:09
Through Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 11 9 14 23 4 2 4 0 1 48 18.8
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 11 10 13 23 10 2 4 0 4 33 30.3
Alex Ovechkin Washington 12 11 10 21 9 2 2 1 0 60 18.3
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 12 9 8 17 6 0 1 0 0 49 18.4
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 12 5 11 16 5 4 1 1 1 34 14.7
Troy Terry Anaheim 13 9 7 16 1 4 3 0 3 29 31.0
Brad Marchand Boston 10 5 10 15 -1 10 1 0 0 19 26.3
J.T. Miller Vancouver 13 6 9 15 3 4 2 0 1 31 19.4
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 11 7 8 15 9 18 1 0 1 39 17.9
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 12 7 8 15 -3 2 3 0 1 35 20.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 13 7 8 15 -1 2 2 0 0 43 16.3
Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit 11 9 6 15 10 10 1 0 2 29 31.0
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 11 0 14 14 4 0 0 0 0 22 0.0
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 12 4 10 14 8 0 0 0 1 34 11.8
Lucas Raymond Detroit 14 6 8 14 2 2 3 0 0 40 15.0
Elias Lindholm Calgary 12 7 7 14 11 2 2 1 2 37 18.9
Aleksander Barkov Florida 12 8 6 14 9 2 2 0 2 39 20.5
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 13 2 11 13 -5 0 1 0 1 21 9.5
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 13 3 10 13 2 6 0 1 1 29 10.3
Alex Iafallo Los Angeles 13 6 7 13 4 2 1 0 2 47 12.8

Updated : 2021-11-11 00:54 GMT+08:00

