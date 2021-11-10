Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/10 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14
Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22
Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21
Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14
Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25
Florida 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19
South Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11
Orlando 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 21
Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12
Jacksonville 7 2 3 1 1 6 18 22
Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18
Cincinnati 7 5 2 0 0 10 20 18
Fort Wayne 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13
Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22
Indy 6 2 3 0 1 5 19 18
Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18
Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24
Kansas City 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 18
Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 23
Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11
Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27
Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21
Wichita 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Kansas City 2, Wichita 0

Wednesday's Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-11 00:53 GMT+08:00

