ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|29
|14
|Reading
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|21
|22
|Adirondack
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|21
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|Worcester
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|23
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Florida
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|22
|19
|South Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Orlando
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|21
|21
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Jacksonville
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|18
|22
|Greenville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|35
|18
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|20
|18
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|13
|Wheeling
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Indy
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|19
|18
|Kalamazoo
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|18
|Iowa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|23
|45
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|18
|Idaho
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|23
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|11
|Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Rapid City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|18
|21
|Wichita
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Kansas City 2, Wichita 0
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.