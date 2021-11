Wednesday At Intersport Arena Linz Linz, Austria Purse: $250,000 Surface: Hardcourt indoor LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Upper Austria Ladies Linz at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Danielle Collins (3), United States, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-5, 6-3.