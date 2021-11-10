New Zealand wins toss, elects to field against England

England's captain Eoin Morgan, right, greets New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson after Williamson won the toss ahead of the Cricket Twenty20 World C... England's captain Eoin Morgan, right, greets New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson after Williamson won the toss ahead of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand won the toss against England and elected to field in the first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

England lost two of its key players on way to the semifinals, with opening batter Jason Roy and fast bowler Tymal Mills both ruled out of the knockout stage because of injuries.

Sam Billings replaced Roy, who pulled up with a hamstring injury in the last group game against South Africa. Jonny Bairstow will pair with Jos Buttler as opener while Billings will bat in the middle order.

England captain Eoin Morgan wanted to field first, too, but hoped “it doesn’t decide the game.”

New Zealand came back strongly after losing its opening group game to Pakistan, recording four successive victories that included a win against favorite India.

New Zealand kept faith with the same XI which defeated Afghanistan in the last group match at the same venue last Sunday.

___

Line-ups:

England: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports