Wednesday At Kungliga tennishallen Stockholm Purse: €508,600 Surface: Hardcourt indoor STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Evans (4), Britain, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.