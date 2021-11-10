AUTO RACING: Formula One heads down season stretch

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of The Netherlands, celebrates with the trophy after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Herman... Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of The Netherlands, celebrates with the trophy after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, right, celebrates winning first place with second placed Mercedes'Lewis Hamilton at the end the Formula One Mexico Grand Pr... Red Bull's Max Verstappen, right, celebrates winning first place with second placed Mercedes'Lewis Hamilton at the end the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Kyle Larson, right, and his son Owen celebrate after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race and championship on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz... Kyle Larson, right, and his son Owen celebrate after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race and championship on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kyle Larson, center, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race and championship on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ric... Kyle Larson, center, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race and championship on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

All Times Eastern

FORMULA ONE

Brazilian Grand Prix

Site: Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10:30 a.m., and qualifying, 2 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., and sprint, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, Noon (ESPN).

Track: Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

Race distance: 71 laps, 190.064 miles).

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Max Verstappen passed Mercedes teammates Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap in Mexico and went on to win by more than 16 seconds over Hamilton to extend his championship points lead.

Fast facts: Verstappen's victory was his ninth of the season — in 18 races — and 10th in the last 19. The streak has come after he ended an 11-race winless streak. ... He extended his points lead over seven-time champion Hamilton, the race runner-up, to 19 points with four races remaining. ... Verstappen has led 569 laps this season. Hamilton is next with 154.

Next race: Nov. 21, Losail, Qatar.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.

Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a monumental one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.

Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.

Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car in Las Vegas.

Next event: Nov. 11-14, NHRA Finals, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports