Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mother of a college student beaten into a coma during a road rage incident in Taichung on Sunday (Nov. 7) expressed her sorrow and disbelief that such a thing could happen in the city, CNA reported.

“Why is public order like this in Taichung? Isn’t there law and order in Taiwan? When a traffic accident happens, just follow the normal procedure, why did they need to beat my child like this?” the mother told reporters on Wednesday.

Shen Chiung-chyi (沈炯祺), doctor at the Department of Neurology, Taichung Veterans General Hospital, told reporters that when the 18-year-old victim arrived at the hospital, he was suffering epidural hemorrhage with large blood clots in his brain. After the emergency operation, a CT scan showed that the clots had been removed and that his Glasgow Coma Score hovered between 6 and 7, the doctor said, expecting Song to recover.

Tsai Yuan-Jung (蔡元戎), chief at Taichung Police Department’s Sixth Precinct, held a press conference on Wednesday, during which he said the incident happened at the intersection of Taiwan Boulevard and Henan Road around midnight on Sunday. At that time, Song’s car had a glancing collision with a Maserati while changing lanes.

Song was beaten by three men from the Maserati following the accident, including a 25-year-old man, surnamed Lee (李), Tsai said. Police took custody of the trio, and after conducting interviews with them, referred them to prosecutors on suspicion of committing homicide, interference with public order, threat, and causing Injury, Tsai added.



